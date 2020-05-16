32-year-old TV actor kills self, no suicide note found

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:39 IST

A 32-year-old television actor ended his life at his Kharghar apartment on Friday night. The police said no suicide note was found and they are investigating the reason.

The actor lived at a rented apartment in Kharghar with his wife. He has acted in a Sony SAB show, Aadat se Majboor. On Friday night, his wife found his body in the bedroom.

“We will record his wife’s statement to ascertain if he was suffering from depression or had any financial problem. We have registered an accidental death report,” said Pradip Tidar, senior inspector at Kharghar police station.