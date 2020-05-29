e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 33-year-old NRI from Oman found Covid positive in Mohali

33-year-old NRI from Oman found Covid positive in Mohali

Second NRI to test positive in the district in the past two days

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The patient had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 22 and reached Mohali by road after which the district administration officials quarantined him at a hotel.
The patient had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 22 and reached Mohali by road after which the district administration officials quarantined him at a hotel.(Representative photo/PTI)
         

A 33-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Oman tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, taking the district count to 111.

A resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Zirakpur, the patient had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on May 22 and reached Mohali by road after which the district administration officials quarantined him at a hotel

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient had been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital on Banur, adding that all patients admitted there were responding well to the treatment.

The 33-year-old is the second NRI to test positive in the district in the past two days.

On May 28, a 32-year-old NRI from the US was also found infected. A resident of Humayun Nagar in Dera Bassi, he had also flown in to Delhi and reached Mohali by road. He had been under quarantine at the government meritorious school in Mohali since May 20.

Of the 111 cases in Mohali, 102 people have been discharged so far, a recovery rate of 91.8%. Three people have succumbed to the virus, a fatality rate of 2.7%. The district now has six active cases.

top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Pressing the reset button in times of the coronavirus pandemic, writes M Venkaiah Naidu
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In