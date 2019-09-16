35 research papers presented at 3-day physicians’ conference in Bathinda

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:49 IST

The last day of the three-day conference of the Association of Physicians of India, Malwa branch, witnessed participation of over 500 delegates.

Secretary of the association Dr Sonia Gupta said more than 35 research papers were presented during the conference which saw the participation of MD students from Rohtak, Solan, Faridkot, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

“This is the first time that personalities like Dr Randeep Guleria, director Delhi AIIMS, and member board of directors of Medical Council of India, Dr SC Manchanda, former head of department cardiology, AIIMS Delhi, Dr AS Sekhon, president Punjab Medical Council, Dr Atul Sachdeva, former director-principal, Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh, participated in the conference,” she said.

Organising secretary Dr Vitull K Gupta thanked the delegates and speakers for overwhelming response in making it the biggest conference in the region.

Dr Randeep Gularia talked about air pollution and its effects on health and life expectancy across the states.

On last day of conference, professor Rajoo Singh Chinna, dean academics, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, discussed the topic “tropical liver diseases”. “Dengue, malaria etc. are the main causes of tropical liver diseases,” he said.

Professor Dr SC Manchanda, senior consultant of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, talked on yoga and medicine. He said yoga works as a tool or medicine against diseases.

Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist, Hero DMC Heart Centre, Ludhiana talked about the guidelines for the prevention, detection, evaluation of high blood pressure.

‘DEPRESSION TO BE MOST PREVALENT DISEASE BY 2030’

Dr Arun Kumar Tandon, head of department of psychiatry of Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that depression will be the most prevalent disease across the world by 2030, and people and health professionals need to get sensitive about this.

He said depression was at fifth place among the prevalent diseases a few years ago but in 2019 it has come at second place after heart related diseases. “There is need to accept depression as an illness characterised by sadness and a loss of interest in activities that you normally enjoy. A majority of people in India who suffer from depression do not recognise it as an illness and even health professionals are not trained to identify it as an illness and prescribe the treatment accordingly,” he said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:49 IST