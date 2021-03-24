Home / Cities / 35-year-old Agra cop goes to mediate between brothers, shot dead
cities

35-year-old Agra cop goes to mediate between brothers, shot dead

The hunt is on to nab the accused brother who fled the spot after firing at the sub-inspector.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Prashant Kumar Yadav was shot dead on Wednesday evening as he went to resolve a dispute between two brothers.

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old sub-inspector of Agra Police, Prashant Kumar Yadav, was shot dead on Wednesday evening as he went to resolve a dispute between two brothers over the crop in Naharra village of Agra district. He was shot by one of the brothers, who fled the spot after shooting the cop, ADG (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna said.

“The sub-inspector reached to resolve the dispute between two brothers over the crop of potatoes. The Accused brother is absconding after the incident,” Krishna said.

Two brothers Shivnath and Vishwanath were engaged in a brawl over potato crops since morning. The field belonged to their father Vijay Singh Pehalwan. While the elder brother, Shivnath, had sown potatoes on the field, the younger brother Vishwanath came and claimed half of the crop. As police were informed about the ongoing dispute, sub-inspector Prashant Yadav and constable Chandrasen reached the spot and found Vishwanath was threatening the labourers digging potatoes.

As Yadav chased Vishwanath, he fired at him and after Yadav fell down on the ground, Vishwanath pushed Chandrasen and fled the spot. Yadav was immediately taken to CHC in Khadoli where he was declared brought dead.

“It was a dispute over the crop of potatoes between brothers Shivnath and Vishwanath and sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav reached the field along with constable Chandrasen to resolve the dispute. The SI chased the accused Vishwanath who fired at him which proved fatal,” Rajeev Krishna said.

Yadav had joined the police force in 2015.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on Yadav's demise and announced a compensation of 50 lakh to the family and a government job to a dependant and a road to be named after him.

