e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

4 of Ludhiana gang who duped people of ₹100 crore land in police net

Police also recovered 12 mobile phones and data of at least 20,000 insurance holders

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Ludhiana police arrested four employees of a Delhi-based call centre for duping people of at least ₹100 crore in the past seven years in the name of investment in lucrative insurance policies.

Police also recovered 12 mobile phones and data of at least 20,000 insurance holders from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mosami of Moti Bagh and Sunil Kumar of Sultanpuri in New Delhi, and Yogesh Kumar and his brother Akash Kumar of Mangolpuri of Delhi. The owner of the call centre is yet to be arrested.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in two-day police custody.

Were earning ₹12 lakh per month

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the accused were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police on Wednesday and were brought to Ludhiana on transaction remand. During questioning, the accused disclosed that each of them was earning ₹10 to 12 lakh per month, Agrawal said.

He said they used to call insurance policy holders using the data procured from insurance employees and offer them lucrative schemes. They used to convince people to make investments in buying policies of fake insurance companies and ask them to pay premium online into their bank accounts, he said.

“The accused used to make calls to the customers using fake names according to their regions or state,” said Agrawal, adding that a hunt is on for the arrest of the call centre owner.

How things unfolded

Agrawal said on October 11, 2018, the Sarabha Nagar police had registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against 12 people for duping Jagdev Singh of Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana of ₹3.5 crore by luring him with handsome returns if he transfers his policy to their companies.

When the complainant did not get any incentive, he lodged a police complaint.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, cyber crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said while investigating the matter, the police traced the accused to Delhi and arrested them.

The ACP added that selling data is a crime and the police will also take action against the insurance employees for selling data illegally to the fraudsters.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:59 IST

tags
top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News