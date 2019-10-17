4 of Ludhiana gang who duped people of ₹100 crore land in police net

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:59 IST

The Ludhiana police arrested four employees of a Delhi-based call centre for duping people of at least ₹100 crore in the past seven years in the name of investment in lucrative insurance policies.

Police also recovered 12 mobile phones and data of at least 20,000 insurance holders from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mosami of Moti Bagh and Sunil Kumar of Sultanpuri in New Delhi, and Yogesh Kumar and his brother Akash Kumar of Mangolpuri of Delhi. The owner of the call centre is yet to be arrested.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in two-day police custody.

Were earning ₹12 lakh per month

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the accused were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police on Wednesday and were brought to Ludhiana on transaction remand. During questioning, the accused disclosed that each of them was earning ₹10 to 12 lakh per month, Agrawal said.

He said they used to call insurance policy holders using the data procured from insurance employees and offer them lucrative schemes. They used to convince people to make investments in buying policies of fake insurance companies and ask them to pay premium online into their bank accounts, he said.

“The accused used to make calls to the customers using fake names according to their regions or state,” said Agrawal, adding that a hunt is on for the arrest of the call centre owner.

How things unfolded

Agrawal said on October 11, 2018, the Sarabha Nagar police had registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against 12 people for duping Jagdev Singh of Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana of ₹3.5 crore by luring him with handsome returns if he transfers his policy to their companies.

When the complainant did not get any incentive, he lodged a police complaint.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, cyber crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said while investigating the matter, the police traced the accused to Delhi and arrested them.

The ACP added that selling data is a crime and the police will also take action against the insurance employees for selling data illegally to the fraudsters.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:59 IST