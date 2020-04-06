e-paper
4 Patiala youths attacked for asking labourers to stay home

4 Patiala youths attacked for asking labourers to stay home

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Four youths were allegedly attacked by more than 100 residents at Kulburcha village of Patiala district’s Samana block after they asked some labourers to stay home during the ongoing curfew imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The youths had put barricades at the entrance to the village.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Amandeep Singh, in his mid-twenties, and his three associates asked nearly 25 labourers of the village on a tractor-trailer to stay home and not to go to work.

After a heated argument with the youths, the labourers along with other villagers returned to the spot and attacked the four. Later, police rescued them.

The police said seven of the alleged attackers were identified as Avtar Singh, Harmesh Singh, Joni, Sukhdev Singh, Harwinder Singh, Harjeet Singh and Nirmal Kaur.

The complainant said they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and bricks.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Samana Sadar police station.

