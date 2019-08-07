4 youths from UP to represent India at WorldSkills competition

lucknow

Aug 07, 2019

Four youths from UP among others will represent India at the WorldSkills International Competition 2019 scheduled in Kazan, Russia from August 22-27.

These four youngsters — Govind Sonkar, Amit Yadav, Utkarsh Kumar and Saurabh Baghel — will be part of a 48-member Indian contingent at the event that is also called the world cup of skill competition.

Over 1,500 competitors from 60 countries will compete in 55 skill contests at this mega event, also referred as the ‘Olympics for Skills’.

India will participate in 44 competitions including mobile robotics, prototype modelling, hairdressing, baking, confectionery and patisserie, welding, brick-laying, car painting, among others.

Govind Sonkar, 21, of Kanpur who is employed with an automobile dealership company is contesting as an auto-body painting technician . “As a son of a labourer, I always felt under confident and struggled to fit in,” he said.

Being part of Worldskills, a competition for young professionals in vocational education, has given Govind an confidence to showcase his skills.

Amit Yadav, 22, an engineer from Sant Ravidasnagar, also from a humble background, is contesting in the concrete construction work category. He said, “I’m proud to represent India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019 and looking forward to showcase my skills and bring a medal for the country.”

Utkarsh Kumar, 22, of Gorakhpur is contesting in the hairdressing category. He is currently training at the Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts and Design and has his eyes set on winning a medal at Worldskills Kazan.

The journey to WorldSkills has not only enhanced his talent as a hairdresser but also contributed to his personality. He shared, “From a careless boy with no objectives, I have grown up to become a person with an aim of bringing gold for my country.”

Likewise, Saurabh Baghel, 22, of Meerut is contesting in patisserie and confectionary skills category. He has fond memories of his childhood of being intrigued by the confectioner’s skills to make a cake look appealing and tasteful.

The turning point in Saurabh’s life came when he lost his father at a young age. But instead of letting his grief weigh him down, he pulled himself up and honed his skills to become a student of Institute of Hotel Management.

Saurabh has also made the country proud by winning a gold medal at UK Skills Competition and bronze at Global Skills Challenge, Australia.

During the last edition of WorldSkills at Abu Dhabi in 2017, India won a silver, a bronze and nine medallions of excellence. India finished 19th out of 56 countries that participated in this event.

