40-year-old hangs himself to death in Sec 23 park, blames acquaintance in suicide note

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:27 IST

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at a park in Sector 23 on Wednesday morning. The police said that they found a suicide note in a pocket of the man’s trousers in which he had allegedly blamed an acquaintance of his for duping him of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of helping him buy a house.

The police said that the acquaintance allegedly refused to return the money to the victim and threatened to kill him.

According to the police, the victim used to run a dairy near his house in Sector 23. The suspect, who had a shop in front of the victim’s shop, allegedly approached him recently about a house for sale and demanded ₹50 lakh as advance.

In the police complaint, a relative of the victim alleged that the victim had put his ancestral land on mortgage to get ₹20 lakh, sold a part of his land located in Madhya Pradesh and took a loan from private money lenders to collect around ₹65 lakh in order to buy the house.

“For the past at least eight days, my uncle had been telling the suspect to either get him the house or return the money. However, he demanded more money and my uncle refused. After this, the suspect threatened to force him out of Gurugram, kill him and said that he was the king of the city,” the complainant said.

According to the complainant, around five days ago, the victim allegedly told his relatives about the incident and said that he was really scared for his life.

On Monday, the victim allegedly left home and did not return. On Wednesday, around 7am, he sent an audio note to his relative on WhatsApp and said he was going to kill himself because the suspect did not return his money, the police said. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree at the park.

Surender Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar police station, said, “We have filed a case against the suspect. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.