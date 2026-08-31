Chennai, As many as 49 yatris from Tamil Nadu are currently missing on the China side after completing the Kailash yatra, the owner of a travel firm who organised the yatra said here.

49 TN pilgrims missing on China side after flash floods: Chennai tour operator

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Expressing deep concern about the missing pilgrims, Maravel Nagappan, the firm owner, on Sunday said that over 40 yatris from Tamil Nadu had completed the Kailash yatra and were waiting to enter Nepal from the China side when the disaster struck on August 26, 2026.

The travel firm owner requested the Central government to get information about the untraceable yatris from the Chinese authorities.

The Kailash yatra, he organised commenced on August 14, he said.

Nagappan said his son Sathyanarayana led the team of yatris and he had spoken just before the disaster struck to Nepalese associates to keep vehicles ready at their end for them.

Nagappan told reporters that his son had conveyed to the Nepalese travel associates that they may clear the immigration formalities after two hours and accordingly, vehicles should be made available at the Nepal side.

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{{^usCountry}} The firm owner said: "So, our group of 49 people were 100 per cent on the China side at that time. So, we request our government, Indian government to take action quickly and get information from China." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firm owner said: "So, our group of 49 people were 100 per cent on the China side at that time. So, we request our government, Indian government to take action quickly and get information from China." {{/usCountry}}

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At the time of the disaster, 11 teams of Indian yatris, including those from Tamil Nadu, were waiting to enter China from the Nepal side.

"You would have seen video clips of two out of three buses getting swept away in the floods and they were among those waiting to enter China," he said.

At the same time, three teams were waiting to exit China and enter Nepal.

He claimed: "Pilgrims who ran away from the immigration building were from our team. We identified them by our signature jerkin with dark blue grey shades."

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He said that there are also possibilities for yatris to have survived.

All the information related to yatris has already been provided to state government officials, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.