5 armed men rob 30kg of gold ornaments at gunpoint from IIFL branch in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:31 IST

Ludhiana: A gang of five armed robbers made off with at least 30kg of gold ornaments, worth more than Rs 10 crore, from the office of financial services company India Infoline Finance Limited’s (IIFL) gold loan branch on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Monday morning.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said four robbers entered the branch and executed the crime in 25 minutes flat, while the fifth robber who was waiting for them in a car, drove them off.

The crime spot is located opposite the office of Punjab Police’s crime investigation agency staff-3 unit.

The robbers, two of who were masked, entered the bank between 10.15am and 10.30am and demanded keys to the safe where the ornaments were kept at gunpoint. There were five employees in the branch and no customer at the time of the incident.

Closed circuit TV cameras captured the incident though shopkeepers in adjoining showrooms learnt about the incident only when the employees came out and raised the alarm after the robbers had fled.

Agrawal and other officials reached the spot and began investigation.