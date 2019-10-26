5-year-old ban lifted, government departments can now buy new vehicles in Chandigarh

cities

Chandigarh administration departments will no longer require the Union finance ministry’s permission for buying official vehicles. The UT administration, following directions from the central government, on October 21 lifted the ban that was imposed in 2014.

The UT administrator will be empowered to approve the purchase of new vehicles, including the staff cars used by senior officers and other administrative officials.

Following a 2014 order of the finance ministry, only replacement of condemned vehicles was allowed, that too after the approval from the ministry’s expenditure department.

Now, departments will be able to purchase new vehicles as per their requirements.

“The 2014 order was a part of economy measures to rationalise the expenditure of departments. Its revocation is being seen as a move to help the struggling automobile industry and to speed up the process of acquisition of vehicles by departments,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

The purchase of new vehicles by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and other departments is pending for a long time. The process is expected to speed up now. “After the 2014 order, the administration is yet to receive requests for new staff cars. These are expected in the coming weeks,” said the official.

The purchase of new staff cars on requirement basis, including against condemnation, will continue to be regulated within the ceiling fixed by the department of expenditure from time to time.

Purchase of vehicles, other than staff cars, for operational needs is also allowed for departments in consultation with their financial advisers to ensure that all purchases are made judiciously, keeping in mind the principle of “need and want” and Government Financial Rules 2017 provisions.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

Under 2014 order of Union finance ministry, new vehicles could be bought for only replacing condemned ones

Even this needed the approval of the ministry’s expenditure department

Now, UT departments can buy new vehicles as per their requirements

UT administrator has been empowered to approve the purchase

The purchase will continue to be regulated within the ceiling fixed from time to time

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:46 IST