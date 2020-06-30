e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 50 Covid-19 patients in dilapidated Ulhasnagar hospital building to be shifted

50 Covid-19 patients in dilapidated Ulhasnagar hospital building to be shifted

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:33 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

More than 50 Covid positive patients admitted in the dilapidated ESIS hospital building in Ulhasnagar, will now be shifted to a temporary hospital set up within the Tehsildar office premises in Ulhasnagar. This decision was taken by the new civic commissioner, Dr Mantada Raja Dayanidhi. The patients will be shifted when the alternate facility is ready, later this week. The ESIS Hospital was constructed in 1975 and has a capacity of 100 beds.

After taking charge, Dayanidhi was surveying the Covid hospitals in the city when he came across the condition of the ESIS Hospital. “Currently around 50 Covid positive asymptomatic patients are admitted in ESIS Hospital. Instructions have been provided by the commissioner to shift these patients, as it would be dangerous to continue to house them in a dilapidated structure, especially during monsoons. Within a few days, a temporary arrangement will be made available at the New Tehsildar Office for these patients to be shifted,” said Dr Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Traders Association and the Forum of Manufacture Association have together imposed a self-lockdown from July 1 to 7 within the city. “Taking into consideration the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, we have decided to impose self-lockdown. Only essential shops will be open and most of them will also provide home delivery,” said Sumit Chakraborty, President, Ulhasnagar Traders Association. Till now, Ulhasnagar city has witnessed 1629 positive cases and 42 deaths.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In