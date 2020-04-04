50-yr-old becomes Ambernath’s first coronavirus case

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:07 IST

Ambernath recorded its first case of Covid-19 after 50-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The man had returned to Uttar Pradesh and was admitted to KEM Hospital for a heart ailment and diabetes.

“The man is suspected to have caught the infection at the hospital. His family members have tested negative,” said Suresh Patil, health officer, Ambernath Municipal Council.

Kalyan saw two new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total count to 24 in Kalyan-Dombivli. A six-month-old baby and a 60-year-old woman from Kalyan tested positive after a 65-year-old man of the family was infected. All three are admitted at Kasturba Hospital. The man had gone to Jalgaon last month.

The 57-year-old man from Dhobi Ali in Thane who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, owns a stationery shop and had travelled to Surat last week.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We have quarantined his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. They will be tested too.”

Thane has 16 Covid-19 cases and Mumbra recorded its first positive case on Friday.