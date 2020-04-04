e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 50-yr-old becomes Ambernath’s first coronavirus case

50-yr-old becomes Ambernath’s first coronavirus case

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:07 IST
Sajana Nambiar and Megha Pol
Sajana Nambiar and Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Ambernath recorded its first case of Covid-19 after 50-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The man had returned to Uttar Pradesh and was admitted to KEM Hospital for a heart ailment and diabetes.

“The man is suspected to have caught the infection at the hospital. His family members have tested negative,” said Suresh Patil, health officer, Ambernath Municipal Council.

Kalyan saw two new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total count to 24 in Kalyan-Dombivli. A six-month-old baby and a 60-year-old woman from Kalyan tested positive after a 65-year-old man of the family was infected. All three are admitted at Kasturba Hospital. The man had gone to Jalgaon last month.

The 57-year-old man from Dhobi Ali in Thane who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, owns a stationery shop and had travelled to Surat last week.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We have quarantined his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. They will be tested too.”

Thane has 16 Covid-19 cases and Mumbra recorded its first positive case on Friday.

top news
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
ISKP chief’s arrest for gurdwara attack brings out clear link to Pakistan’s ISI: Official
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
CRPF DG goes into self-quarantine after force doc tests Covid-19 +ve: Report
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meet sparks Covid-19 fears in IAF
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Coronavirus testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
Facebook tried to buy Pegasus to monitor iPhone users: NSO Group
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities