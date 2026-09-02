Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of a complaint alleging that nearly 500 families residing in a housing society in Faridabad have been without public drinking water supply for more than 20 years.

500 Faridabad families without public water supply for 20 years; rights body demands answers

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The commission has sought reports from the authorities and directed free and uninterrupted water supply through government tankers to the society residents in the interim period.

During a hearing, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra observed that access to safe and adequate drinking water is not merely a civic amenity but is essential for human survival, health, sanitation and human dignity.

In a complaint to the commission, residents of Faridabad's Achievers Society in Sector 49 stated that the society was developed under the 'TP-3' scheme during 2004-05.

Initially, residents made do with borewells drilled in the society and private water tankers. Over time, the borewells dried up, forcing residents to purchase water from private tankers as a permanent measure to meet their daily domestic needs.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complainants, this is not merely a case of irregular or inadequate water supply. The society has not had a public water supply system for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complainants, this is not merely a case of irregular or inadequate water supply. The society has not had a public water supply system for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission, while referring to the expansive interpretation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, observed that the Supreme Court has, in several judgments, recognised the right to live with dignity and the right to a healthy environment as integral to the right to life.

Justice Batra referred to the observations of the top court in A P Pollution Control Board v/s M V Nayudu, wherein access to drinking water was recognised as fundamental to life and emphasis was laid on the state's obligation in this regard.

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The commission also referred to Section 267 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, observing that "adequate and wholesome water supply" forms part of the internal services contemplated under the Act.

Under the statutory framework, once a scheme is sanctioned, the corporation must provide internal services as soon as possible and complete them within the prescribed period.

The commission, in its order dated August 27, observed that if the residents' allegation is found to be correct, an examination of the concerned authority would be required to assess whether it discharged its statutory obligation.

According to the order, the city's Municipal Corporation commissioner and Metropolitan Development Authority CEO were asked to submit their reports to the commission at least one week before the next date of hearing.

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The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for November 12.

The officials must give their reports on whether any public water-supply network has been provided to Achievers Society and, if not, the reasons for its non-provision, and the present status and functioning of the existing borewells and other water sources.

HHRC's Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said that the commission chairperson has categorically stated that, until a permanent solution is put in place, residents of the society will be given free and uninterrupted water supply through government tankers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.