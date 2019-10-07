550th Parkash Purb: Sultanpur Lodhi admn seeks official deployment plan by Oct 9

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:08 IST

To celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak in a smooth and hassle-free manner, the civil and police administration on Monday chalked out a comprehensive plan for deployment of their officials during a meeting here.

IG Naunihal Singh and Kapurthala deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda during the meeting instructed all the key departments to submit their official deployment plan till October 9 on mobile app ‘Parkash Purab 550’ as their physical verification will be done on October 10 at Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala.

All officials and employees who will be deployed will have a smart phone and his GPS location will be locked with the server entry for better coordination.

DC said that Sultanpur lodhi has been divided into 15 sectors and 22 posts, where 13 core departments, including health, police, fire control, water supply and sanitation, local bodies, revenue and SDRF, will deploy their officers.

It was also decided in the meeting that 150 swimmers and divers will be deployed by the sports wing of the Punjab Police on the banks of Bein river as the road leading to Gurdwara Shri Ber Sahib runs along the river.

Civil surgeons were asked to provide air ambulance service with the help of the Air Force to be prepared for all eventualities.

DC Kharbanda said that a total of 44 ambulances will be pressed into service at parking lots, three tent cities and other key locations. Besides equal number of bike ambulances will also be deployed.

DC also instructed Sultanpur Lodhi municipal corporation to seal the three old buildings that were declared unsafe in the city.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:08 IST