e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 56 test negative for Covid-19 in Maha

56 test negative for Covid-19 in Maha

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Since January 18, 56 people admitted to various government hospitals in Maharashtra showing symptoms of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, have tested negative for the disease, the state health department said on Sunday.

As of Saturday, February 15, 36,028 passengers have been screened for the virus at the Mumbai International Airport.

Of these, 60 persons who had various symptoms, including cold, cough and fever, were admitted to hospitals across the state.

Samples for 56 of these 60 tested negative at Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), as per the health department. Fifty patients have been discharged.

On Friday, a crew member from a Philippines-registered ship, which entered Mumbai port, showed signs of cold, cough and fever. He was quarantined at the port and his swab samples were sent to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai.

The test results showed no sign of the Covid-19 infection. A total of 824 crew members were on board the ship, MV Boudicca. None were Indian nationals.

Currently, the state has 39 isolation centres with 361 beds dedicated to Covid-19.

top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities