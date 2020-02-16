56 test negative for Covid-19 in Maha

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:18 IST

PUNE Since January 18, 56 people admitted to various government hospitals in Maharashtra showing symptoms of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, have tested negative for the disease, the state health department said on Sunday.

As of Saturday, February 15, 36,028 passengers have been screened for the virus at the Mumbai International Airport.

Of these, 60 persons who had various symptoms, including cold, cough and fever, were admitted to hospitals across the state.

Samples for 56 of these 60 tested negative at Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), as per the health department. Fifty patients have been discharged.

On Friday, a crew member from a Philippines-registered ship, which entered Mumbai port, showed signs of cold, cough and fever. He was quarantined at the port and his swab samples were sent to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai.

The test results showed no sign of the Covid-19 infection. A total of 824 crew members were on board the ship, MV Boudicca. None were Indian nationals.

Currently, the state has 39 isolation centres with 361 beds dedicated to Covid-19.