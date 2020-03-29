62 residents of Thane slums quarantined

cities

More than 62 people from Anand Nagar and Gandhi Nagar slums in Thane (East) were taken to quarantine centre in Kasarvadavli by the Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday night after eight people from these slums came in contact with two people who tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai.

All eight worked at a private hospital in Mulund, where the patients who were tested positive for the virus was admitted. The Thane Municipal Corporation quarantines the families of these eight workers along with the people they came in contact with.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “A man in Mulund tested positive last week for coronavirus [Sars-Cov-2] along with his 85-year-old mother. Both of them were admitted at a private hospital in Mulund (East).”

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, who is also the corporator of the area, realised that many people in Anad Nagar were working at the hospital, especially in the housekeeping department.

Malvi said, “We traced around 62 people from both the slums, including family and the people they came in contact with. All these people are quarantined in Kasarvadavli and we are closely monitoring them for symptoms, while they will also be sent for testing at Kasturba.”

Around 22,000 people reside in both these slums, thus the TMC has now kept the slum under watch.

The residents at the slums are in a state of panic. Milind Bankar, 50, a resident of the Anand Nagar, said, “There are over 22,000 people in these slums000 out of which 62 are quarantined by TMC. There will be many more who would have come in contact with these people. We are told to go out only for using the community toilet apart from which none of the residents are supposed to go out anywhere.”