63rd Maharashtra Kesari: Sadgir takes mace in battle of friends

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:46 IST

Pune: It was more than a family bout when Harshvardhan Sadgir and Shailesh Shelke took the mat for the Maharashtra Kesari title at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Tuesday. The finalists belong to the Kaka Pawar Talim and practice under coach Kaka Pawar.

The clash turned out to be more skilful than of high intensity with Sadgir winning his maiden title 3-2.

The spectators who were expecting many moves were disappointed as the finalists preferred Greco-Roman style and both the wrestlers hardly attacked the leg for the first five and a half minutes of the game.

Shelke was leading 2-1, before Sadgir scored two points with a double take down move in the last 30 seconds to claim the title.

Both the wrestlers got one point on the mat while they grappled in a passive mode for most part of the play.

Shelke gained one point by pushing the opponent outside the mat to lead 2-1, but Sadgir managed to take two points in the end.

“I have come to watch the competition for the first time. Sadgir asked me over the phone yesterday (Monday) to come as he was sure of winning the bout,” said Thaku Bai, Sadgir’s farmer mother who was accompanied by her family.

“My son started practicing wrestling from Class seven and I did not stop him as he is following the footsteps of my father and father-in-law. I wish he becomes Hind Kesari and also win an Olympics medal,” Thaku Bai said.

Kondaji Patil Dongar, Sadgir’s maternal grandfather, was confident of his ward winning the title even before the match began.

“He is 25 and very strong. So, I was very sure that he will win this time. He is taking part in the open category (Maharashtra Kesari weight category) for the first time,” Dongar said, before the bout.

“I have played kusti (wrestling) for 20 years and suggested Sadgir to take up the sport. I had only one wish that he should become Maharashtra Kesari as I tried for four-five times, but failed. My son also attempted it once,” he said.

Dope test for the first time

For the first time in the history of Maharashtra Kesari, organisers conducted doping test of participants.

“We have been trying to conduct the test at Maharashtra Kesari since the past many years. We are happy to share that National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials conducted the process this time. The reports will come in due course of time and shall be declared,” said Bankat Yadav, technical officer, 63rd Maharashtra Kesari.

Results:

Team championship:

Mud:

Winner: Solapur district (190 points)

Runner-up: Pune district (88 points)

Mat:

Winner: Solapur district (173)

Runner-up: Kolhapur (138)

Other results:

97kg:Mat

Gold: Vikas Sul (Satara)

Silver: Suraj Mulani (Solapur)

Bronze: Arun Bongarde; Akshay Garud

97kg: Mud

Gold: Vishal Bankar

Silver: Sagar Sontakke

Bronze: Deepak Karad