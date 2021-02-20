Home / Cities / 65-year-old gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor
65-year-old gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, identified as Hiraman Yadav alias Rangbaj who hails from Gopalpur village in Bihar.
By HT Correspondent, Ara
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By Prashant Ranjan

A court on Friday convicted a 65-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2019 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judgment was passed by a special POCSO (prevention of children against sexual offences) court, said Saroj Kumari, special public prosecutor for POCSO cases.

Kumari said the incident took place on July 6, 2019, in a village when the girl’s mother had gone to her sister's house to check on an ailing relative. Finding the girl alone, a minor boy took the victim to a lonely house, where Hiraman was present. Hiraman raped the girl while the boy made a video of the act and threatened to make the clip viral if she disclosed it to anyone.

Later, the girl’s mother lodged a case at the women’s police station.

The special public prosecutor said the court also ordered the government to pay a compensation of 3 lakh to the victim.

The minor boy is being tried by the juvenile justice board.

