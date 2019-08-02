7.1 mm rain cools down Chandigarh, more on the cards next week

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:10 IST

With the city witnessing 7.1mm rain on Friday, the maximum temperature dropped from Thursday’s 33.4 degrees to 29.5 degrees, four degrees below normal, much to the relief of residents.

As cool winds swept the city over Thursday night, the minimum temperature also decreased slightly from 26.2 degrees to 25.9 degrees on Friday, two notches above normal.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, have predicted more rain in the next week, after a temporary lull over the weekend.

Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said, “Rain over the weekend is expected to stay below 10mm. However, its intensity will increase next week.”

Talking about drop in the mercury, he said Friday remained cloudy with light showers throughout the day, keeping the temperatures low.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28 degrees.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 22:03 IST