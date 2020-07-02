e-paper
7-hr power outages likely today in parts of city due to repairs

7-hr power outages likely today in parts of city due to repairs

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:43 IST
Gurugram: A large part of the city on the western side of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is likely to witness a seven-hour power cut on Friday, as Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) will be carrying out a scheduled maintenance activity on its 220 KV power line coming from Daulatabad.

The areas which might see power outages include Palam Vihar, Sector 23, Udyog Vihar phases 4 and 5, Chauma, Carterpuri, Sector 23 A and several areas around the ammunition depot, said Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigan (DHBVN) officials.

Power supply is likely to remain affected from 9am in the morning to 4pm in the evening, said Omender Bhardwaj, sub-divisional officer, Sector 18, DHBVN.

Bhardwaj said that a scheduled maintenance activity is required on the high tension line and it will be carried out by HVPN. “A proposal in this regard had been put up and given the weather conditions, it is important that it is carried out,” he said.

The supply will be affected in areas under Palam Vihar sub-station, Sector 23-A sub-station and another located in Sector 18.

Bhardwaj also said that all efforts would be made to resume power supply by 3pm but added that they are keeping a cushion of one hour. “We have already sent messages to consumers and informed them of the scheduled activity so that they are prepared for the day,” he said.

