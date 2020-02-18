7 kids hurt as school bus overturns in Nakodar

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:11 IST

Seven students sustained minor injuries after a school bus they were travelling in overturned at Chaania village in Nakodar on Tuesday.

The bus belonging to Amandeep Public School, Samrai village, picked up students in the morning and overturned as the driver tried to take a u-turn at Chania. Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the children. The school management claimed that the mishap took place due to technical snag.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the students sustained minor injuries and were sent home after first aid.

He said preliminary investigation indicates that incident occurred due to technical snag and as of now, no action has been taken against the driver or the school management.