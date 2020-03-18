e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 82-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car

82-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: An 82-year-old woman was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit her in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Tuesday. Police said the elderly woman was going to a temple near her house when the accident took place.

The dead woman was identified as Sudha Narayan.

The driver of the car did not flee the accident spot but rushed the injured woman to a nearby private hospital in his car. However, she was declared dead on arrival. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under sections 279 and 304A of Indian Penal Code. The driver, Sanjeev, was arrested, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities