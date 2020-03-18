82-year-old woman dies after being hit by speeding car

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:22 IST

New Delhi: An 82-year-old woman was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit her in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Tuesday. Police said the elderly woman was going to a temple near her house when the accident took place.

The dead woman was identified as Sudha Narayan.

The driver of the car did not flee the accident spot but rushed the injured woman to a nearby private hospital in his car. However, she was declared dead on arrival. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under sections 279 and 304A of Indian Penal Code. The driver, Sanjeev, was arrested, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).