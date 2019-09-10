86.9% seats for kids with disabilities vacant in Delhi’s pvt schools; DoE invites fresh applications

cities

Six months into the academic session, 86.9% seats reserved for children with disabilities across private schools in Delhi are still lying vacant.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday invited fresh applications to fill these seats. The directorate has already gone through three rounds of applications till now.

According to DoE’s notification, 3% of total number of seats available in entry level classes—nursery, kindergarten and class 1—in private schools are reserved for persons with disabilities.

The DoE had invited applications for admission to around 6,500 seats reserved for children with disabilities in the academic session 2019-20. Out of these, only 853 (13.1%) have been filled till now.

“Despite inviting online applications against the available seats vide circulars dated 15/01/2019 & 28/06/2019, approximately 5,647 seats are still vacant, against which no online application is available. Hence, the department has decided to call fresh online applications from aspirants,” the DoE said in a circular.

Director Binay Bhushan said, “The department has not received applications against these seats. Despite DoE’s efforts to make people aware about the 3% reservation for specially abled students under the EWS/DG quota, we did not receive enough applications to fill the seats. We will carry forward the seats if they they are not filled in this academic session.”

The DoE had last year carried forward around 1,300 unfilled seats reserved for children with disabilities.

The online applications will be available between September 16 and September 21. The tentative date for the computerised draw of lots is September 24.

Anurag Kundu, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) member, said the panel on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to a private school in Rohini for not admiting two specially abled students.

“Despite so many seats lying vacant, some schools are showing complete apathy in mainstreaming students with disability. The DCPCR issued a notice to a school in Rohini for denying admission to two specially abled students, saying it does not have possible infrastructure to mainstream the students. We sought a response,” he said.

Khagesh Jha, a lawyer who represents several children with disabilities in court, said seats are going vacant every year. “The government should not be satisfied by just allotting schools for such students. There should be a proper follow-up. Many of them do not get their certificates since several government hospitals still do not have the facilities available for children with intellectual disabilities. The government needs to fill these gaps first,” he said.

