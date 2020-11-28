e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ₹87 crore to be spent on beautification of Mohali: Balbir Sidhu

₹87 crore to be spent on beautification of Mohali: Balbir Sidhu

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (in maroon) in Mohali on Friday.
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (in maroon) in Mohali on Friday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

To enhance the beauty of Mohali and provide basic amenities to the citizens,₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in the city, said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab’s health and family welfare minister, while addressing a press meet at MC Bhawan here on Friday.

Sidhu, also the Mohali MLA, handed over a cheque of ₹25 crore received from GMADA for the MC to commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg. Also present on the occasion were MC joint secretary Kinnu Thind; chief engineer, local government, Mukesh Garg and Kuljit Singh Bedi.

As per the agreement of 2017, it was decided that GMADA will pay ₹50 crore every year for the maintenance of parks, but in the past three years, the area development authority only paid ₹9 crore.

Sidhu apprised housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, principal secretary, housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh and GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, of the allotment of funds by GMADA to the MC.

The minister said that ₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in various housing societies, upgrading markets, augmentation of main sewer line under AMRUT scheme, installation of 50 open-gym equipment, construction of playground for children, laying of paver blocks, construction of community centre at Phase 3B1, and buying a new tree pruning machine among others.

He added that a medical college and 500-bed hospital is being set up at a cost of ₹375 crore in the district.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In