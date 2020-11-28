₹87 crore to be spent on beautification of Mohali: Balbir Sidhu

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:17 IST

To enhance the beauty of Mohali and provide basic amenities to the citizens,₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in the city, said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab’s health and family welfare minister, while addressing a press meet at MC Bhawan here on Friday.

Sidhu, also the Mohali MLA, handed over a cheque of ₹25 crore received from GMADA for the MC to commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg. Also present on the occasion were MC joint secretary Kinnu Thind; chief engineer, local government, Mukesh Garg and Kuljit Singh Bedi.

As per the agreement of 2017, it was decided that GMADA will pay ₹50 crore every year for the maintenance of parks, but in the past three years, the area development authority only paid ₹9 crore.

Sidhu apprised housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, principal secretary, housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh and GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, of the allotment of funds by GMADA to the MC.

The minister said that ₹86.37 crore would be spent on development works in various housing societies, upgrading markets, augmentation of main sewer line under AMRUT scheme, installation of 50 open-gym equipment, construction of playground for children, laying of paver blocks, construction of community centre at Phase 3B1, and buying a new tree pruning machine among others.

He added that a medical college and 500-bed hospital is being set up at a cost of ₹375 crore in the district.