Home / Cities / 9-kg heroin seizure: SAD ex-sarpanch among 4 booked; two arrested in Amritsar

9-kg heroin seizure: SAD ex-sarpanch among 4 booked; two arrested in Amritsar

BSF personnel had seized the drug along Pak border in Amritsar on Thursday

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Tuesday booked four persons, including a former sarpanch, in connection with the recovery of 9kg heroin that was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from across the fence at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Thursday.

The former sarpanch of Noorowal village in Ajnala subdivision, who owes allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been identified as Mandeep Singh. The other three accused are Surjit Singh, Tarsem Singh and Manga Singh of Dhupsari village.

Police have arrested two of the four accused—Tarsem and Manga—while raids were being conducted to nab the two others.

The personnel of 22 Battalion of the BSF had seized the contraband on Thursday during a search operation near Buraj village falling under Ajnala subdivision.

Investigation officer said sub-inspector (SI) Sukhjinder Singh said Mandeep is the kingpin of the peddlers gang.

