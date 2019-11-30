e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

AAP invites 40 Congress MLAs to form govt in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:24 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party Sunam MLA Aman Arora.
Aam Aadmi Party Sunam MLA Aman Arora.(HT Photo)
         

Audacious as it may sound but Aam Aadmi Party leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora on Saturday invited four rebel Congress MLAs along with 40 other legislators to form a government in Punjab against the alleged corruption and mafia rule.

“Four Congress MLAs, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Nirmal Singh Shutrana and Kaka Rajinder Singh, all from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district of Patiala are aggrieved by corruption and mafia raj in the state. I have invited all four and 40 other Congress MLAs who extended support to them for raising their voice against the misrule, to form a government in Punjab,” Arora said here.

“The AAP has 19 MLAs and the rebel Congress MLAs are 40, including former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sidelined for his dissent. I appeal to these MLAs to join hands with the AAP. We can form a government and provide a rule like Arvind Kejriwal’s in Delhi,” Arora tweeted.

On the chief ministerial candidate, the AAP MLA said, “We want to save Punjab. It does not matter who will be the CM. It will be decided later. First, we should come on a common platform.”

After a crime investigation agency (CIA) inspector was booked for kidnapping and extortion, the four Congress MLAs, who had raised the issue of corruption in the bureaucracy and police, on Friday said they stood vindicated. They accused the official of taking bribe and recording phone calls. The four claimed they had the support of 40 MLAs, ministers and MPs and demanded Amarinder give them a hearing.

Reacting to Arora’s offer, PWD minister and Sangrur Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla said, “I don’t want to comment on baseless calculations. The Congress under Capt Amarinder Singh’s leadership is intact.”

top news
Live: Sena-NCP-Cong issue whip to MLAs to remain present during floor test
Live: Sena-NCP-Cong issue whip to MLAs to remain present during floor test
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News