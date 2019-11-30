AAP invites 40 Congress MLAs to form govt in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:24 IST

Audacious as it may sound but Aam Aadmi Party leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora on Saturday invited four rebel Congress MLAs along with 40 other legislators to form a government in Punjab against the alleged corruption and mafia rule.

“Four Congress MLAs, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Nirmal Singh Shutrana and Kaka Rajinder Singh, all from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district of Patiala are aggrieved by corruption and mafia raj in the state. I have invited all four and 40 other Congress MLAs who extended support to them for raising their voice against the misrule, to form a government in Punjab,” Arora said here.

“The AAP has 19 MLAs and the rebel Congress MLAs are 40, including former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sidelined for his dissent. I appeal to these MLAs to join hands with the AAP. We can form a government and provide a rule like Arvind Kejriwal’s in Delhi,” Arora tweeted.

On the chief ministerial candidate, the AAP MLA said, “We want to save Punjab. It does not matter who will be the CM. It will be decided later. First, we should come on a common platform.”

After a crime investigation agency (CIA) inspector was booked for kidnapping and extortion, the four Congress MLAs, who had raised the issue of corruption in the bureaucracy and police, on Friday said they stood vindicated. They accused the official of taking bribe and recording phone calls. The four claimed they had the support of 40 MLAs, ministers and MPs and demanded Amarinder give them a hearing.

Reacting to Arora’s offer, PWD minister and Sangrur Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla said, “I don’t want to comment on baseless calculations. The Congress under Capt Amarinder Singh’s leadership is intact.”