AAP Ludhiana unit gears up for upcoming local bodies’ elections

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:15 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has geared up for the upcoming municipal elections in the state and will contest on its election symbol broom.

The announcement was made jointly by Ludhiana urban president Suresh Goyal and rural co -president Gurjar Sham Singh Kuhli during a press meet convened at the party headquarters near Preet palace on Monday.

In Ludhiana, the elections have to be held for municipal councils of Khanna, Samrala, Jagraon, Samrala, Payal and Raikot. Goyal said that AAP would contest all the seats in the local bodies’ elections.

“It is a golden opportunity for people to bring a change by electing councillors who would work for the people,” he added.

Gurdarshan Singh Khuli said,”Crores of rupees are being swindled in municipal corporations and committees. To prevent such corruption, it is imperative that an educated and competent person be elected as their representative.”