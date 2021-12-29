e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP Ludhiana unit gears up for upcoming local bodies’ elections

AAP Ludhiana unit gears up for upcoming local bodies’ elections

The announcement was made jointly by Ludhiana urban president Suresh Goyal and rural co -president Gurjar Sham Singh Kuhli during a press meet on Monday

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
AAP Ludhiana urban president Suresh Goyal addressing the media at party office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
AAP Ludhiana urban president Suresh Goyal addressing the media at party office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has geared up for the upcoming municipal elections in the state and will contest on its election symbol broom.

The announcement was made jointly by Ludhiana urban president Suresh Goyal and rural co -president Gurjar Sham Singh Kuhli during a press meet convened at the party headquarters near Preet palace on Monday.

In Ludhiana, the elections have to be held for municipal councils of Khanna, Samrala, Jagraon, Samrala, Payal and Raikot. Goyal said that AAP would contest all the seats in the local bodies’ elections.

“It is a golden opportunity for people to bring a change by electing councillors who would work for the people,” he added.

Gurdarshan Singh Khuli said,”Crores of rupees are being swindled in municipal corporations and committees. To prevent such corruption, it is imperative that an educated and competent person be elected as their representative.”

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In