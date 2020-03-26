e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Absconding Jalandhar pharmacist detained, quarantined

Absconding Jalandhar pharmacist detained, quarantined

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:39 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Thursday apprehended the pharmacist who had been absconding since the death of a Covid-19 patient who he had come in contact with at a Jalandhar hospital.

The pharmacist was caught near Dera Baba Nanak and taken to Fatehgarh Churrian civil hospital, where his blood samples were taken by doctors.

Confirming his detention, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said that the civil administration had been looking from the pharmacist ever since the state government ordered to quarantine all the persons who had come in contact with Baldev Singh, a 70-year-old gurdwara priest from Pathlawa village in Nawanshahr who died of coronovirus on March 18.

Working on a tip-off, a police team along with health department officials on Thursday raided a house in Dera Baba Nanak and detained the pharmacist, the SSP said.

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Kishan Chand told HT that during interrogation, the pharmacist revealed that he had quarantined himself in a house after Baldev’s death. “His initial medical check-up has shown he is healthy, but as a preventive measure, the pharmacist has been admitted to the hospital where he will be quarantined for the next 14 days,” he added.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities