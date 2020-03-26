Absconding Jalandhar pharmacist detained, quarantined

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:39 IST

The police on Thursday apprehended the pharmacist who had been absconding since the death of a Covid-19 patient who he had come in contact with at a Jalandhar hospital.

The pharmacist was caught near Dera Baba Nanak and taken to Fatehgarh Churrian civil hospital, where his blood samples were taken by doctors.

Confirming his detention, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said that the civil administration had been looking from the pharmacist ever since the state government ordered to quarantine all the persons who had come in contact with Baldev Singh, a 70-year-old gurdwara priest from Pathlawa village in Nawanshahr who died of coronovirus on March 18.

Working on a tip-off, a police team along with health department officials on Thursday raided a house in Dera Baba Nanak and detained the pharmacist, the SSP said.

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Kishan Chand told HT that during interrogation, the pharmacist revealed that he had quarantined himself in a house after Baldev’s death. “His initial medical check-up has shown he is healthy, but as a preventive measure, the pharmacist has been admitted to the hospital where he will be quarantined for the next 14 days,” he added.