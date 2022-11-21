'Absolute Freezing': ‘Chennai Snow’ meme fest after temperature dips in city

Chennai recorded a dip in temperature following continuous rain. Twitter had a meltdown as 'Chennai snow' memes took over the social media platform, with Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings joining the viral fest.

CSK, known for viral hashtags #Yellove and #WhistlePodu, posted a video of fake snowfall in Chennai with a caption, “#ChennaiSnow is our new favourite oxymoron!”

IMD recorded the minimum temperature lowering down to 22 degrees Celcius in Chennai on Monday, meanwhile netizens reported the weather updates through these hilarious memes.

“Really cold from noon. Inching closer to absolute freezing temps!!” a user tweeted as he shared a screenshot of weather highlights showing “cold freeze” 23 degrees celsius as the minimum temperature.

Here’s another one 'describing' Chennai people, following the temperature dip.

This TV show ‘Friend's’ reference showing Bengaluru people’s reaction to the ‘Chennai snow’ trend sums it up.

Another Twitter user proposed that the trending hashtag be changed to “hill station Chenna” as “#ChennaiSnow is the OG (original gangster) Twitter hashtag.”

Another one to make you chuckle.

India meteorological department (IMD) notified that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours as it issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Chennai among other places.

“Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 0830 hrs IST on 21st Nov. 2022 about 420 km east-southeast of Chennai. To maintain the intensity of depression till midnight. To move west-north westwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually,” IMD said.

