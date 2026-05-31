Adah Sharma on her memorable, whirlwind trip to Lucknow: City feels like a poetry

Actor Adah Sharma’s recent stroll through the lanes of Lucknow was a memorable day. Describing her experience, she says, “Lucknow feels like poetry wearing jhumkas.” Despite the brief nature of her visit, the actor indulged in a true taste of the city: “I ate everything from mattar chaat to momos and had two glasses of shikhanji, got a sugar rush, did street shopping and got five pairs of pyjamas, three kurtis all in under an hour (because we didn’t have much time).”

Actor Adah Sharma

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Adah also shared a heartwarming memory of connecting with a hearing-impaired fan in sign language in the city. “It was a really sweet moment during my fan meet at Phoenix Palassio Mall . And a painting as a gift was so gratifying,” she recalls, adding, “Imagine loving someone’s work so much that you spend hours creating art for them with your own hands.”

Reflecting on stardom and fans, Adah adds: “I actually feel stardom doesn’t create the barrier; it gives you enough privilege to be able to break it down. I’m lucky I get to travel the world and meet all the people who have watched my work. We get to interact in person and then it’s not an actor and a fan; it’s always two people sharing gratitude and emotion.”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about her connection to the city, she added: “The best part was the people, though. So much tehzeeb… even to ask for a selfie, they wait their turn to click,” she said. Furthermore, “Whenever I am here, it always feels like I accidentally walked into a period film. Lucknow has this warmth and old-world charm that makes you slow down a little. But I had a shoot lined up and a flight to catch, so I hurried up..” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her connection to the city, she added: “The best part was the people, though. So much tehzeeb… even to ask for a selfie, they wait their turn to click,” she said. Furthermore, “Whenever I am here, it always feels like I accidentally walked into a period film. Lucknow has this warmth and old-world charm that makes you slow down a little. But I had a shoot lined up and a flight to catch, so I hurried up..” {{/usCountry}}

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Adah will be seen next in the film, Super Velli. She notes, “I play a lazy, clumsy superhero with colour blindness. And the satire in the film is my favourite part. Most superheroes save the world. Super Velli is trying to save herself from basic adult responsibilities first.”





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