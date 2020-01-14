After missing four deadlines, Bajghera flyover to be opened for traffic today

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:39 IST

Gurugram: After missing four deadlines, the flyover at Bajghera railway crossing is finally ready to be opened for public. The four-lane flyover, which has been constructed to decongest the crossing, will benefit thousands of commuters who use Bajghera road.

The public works department (PWD) has been informed that traffic could be allowed on the stretch from Wednesday afternoon, railway officials said on Tuesday.

The flyover has been built over the Delhi-Rewari railway track at Palam Vihar, popularly known as Bajghera railway crossing. Currently, the crossing is being managed manually by the Indian Railways and that is a big hurdle in traffic movement on Bajghera road that connects old Gurugram with Delhi via Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar and Bajghera village.

SB Malik, deputy chief engineer, Northern Railway, said, “Our men finished bituminous work on the remaining portion of the flyover by 5pm on Tuesday. Then we informed the PWD that the flyover is fit to be opened for the traffic from Wednesday afternoon.”

In June 2016, the Haryana government had planned to construct a flyover and an underpass to decongest the railway crossing. The PWD, which is custodian authority of Bajghera road, constructed approach roads of the flyover and underpass, while the railways built their central portion. The underpass was opened for the traffic in November last year.

Rajeev Yadav, superintending engineer, PWD Gurugram, said, “We will do a final inspection of the flyover on Wednesday before allowing traffic by evening. We have spoken with the officials of the Indian Railways in this regard.The flyover will bring permanent relief to the tens of thousands of commuters who use Bajghera road to-and-fro for Delhi and Gurugram.”

In December 2016, the PWD had commenced the construction of the flyover and the underpass. The flyover was originally to be completed by December 2018, but it got delayed because of delay in shifting of underground utilities such as sewer and water pipelines by over six months. Since then, it had missed three more deadlines in June, August and November last year.

Residents living in Palam Vihar and surrounding areas have expressed happiness over the developement. Lokesh Sharma, a resident of New Palam Vihar, said, “Bajghera road was blocked for traffic in December 2016 due to the project. Now, it will be opened for traffic after three years. New Palam Vihar and Palam Vihar are separated by the railway track and all these years we had suffered a lot travelling via Daulatabad flyover or Chauma railway crossing. The flyover will ease traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram also.”