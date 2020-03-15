After one case, locals check neighbours’ travel history

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:31 IST

The residents of housing societies in Kamothe have adopted measures to raise awareness about the new strain of coronavirus after one person, with a travel history of Dubai, from the area tested positive.

The residents are enquiring with other members of the societies if they have visited coronavirus affected countries.

Sunil Jadhav, committee member of Ghar Angan society in Sector 30, said, “This is just a precautionary step to ensure the safety of everyone. We have asked everyone to share details of anyone with a travel history of affected countries. The information will then be shared with the civic body to take necessary action.”

Many other housing societies like Tirupati Heights and Sidhivinayak Solitaire from Sector 20 and 36, respectively, too have adopted similar practice.