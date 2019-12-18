After robbing 2 men, suspects give them ₹500 for bus

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:02 IST

Noida: A Firozabad-based businessman and his 18-year-old speech impaired cousin were on Sunday morning allegedly assaulted by four unidentified men who first offered them a lift in their car.

Police said Preetam Kumar, and his cousin ( name not given), were on their way to Delhi on December 15. Kumar runs a clothing shop in Firozabad for which he had to procure raw material from Delhi. He also had to take his brother for treatment to a Delhi hospital.

According to their complaint, around 8am, they had reached the Mahamaya flyover from Agra and were waiting for public transport when a white car came and stopped near them.

Four people, including the driver, were present in the vehicle and they offered to drop the two men in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

Police said in their statement, Kumar has alleged that he was assaulted by one of the occupants of the car with the butt of a pistol while they also tried to suffocate him by strangling him with a cloth. When he told them that his cousin was speech impaired, the suspect stopped assaulting them.

But they took the valuables from the victims, including ₹72,000 cash, that they were carrying to purchase clothes from Delhi.

Kumar further said that the suspects drove around for almost half an hour before dropped them off in an area under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction.

Kumar pleaded for mercy with his assaulters and requested them for some money to go back home after which the suspects gave them ₹500 to catch a bus back to Firozabad.

The victims were scared and injured. So they went back home and later filed an e-FIR and a complaint on the chief minister’s portal.

A case was registered against the unidentified persons under Section 394 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police jurisdiction.

“We are looking at the CCTV footage in the area. I have spoken to the victims and due action will be taken soon,” Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.