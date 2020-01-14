e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
After Tarapur blast, CM orders audit of hazardous industrial units

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:09 IST
Surendra P Gangan
After a massive blast in a chemical factory at Tarapur in Palghar district that claimed eight lives on Saturday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed safety audit of all hazardous industrial units across the state.

The state has announced a probe into the incident by principal secretary of the labour department, statement from the chief minister’s office said.

Around 8% of the total industrial units in the state fall in the hazardous category.

Industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday held a meeting of the officials from the department to discuss fire safety. It was followed by a review meeting by CM Thackeray. “The safety audit will be conducted under the supervision of government agencies such as Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and Directorate of Maharashtra Fire Service, among others. The department has also been directed to ensure foolproof compliance of safety norms while giving permissions to industrial units. The large-scale violations of safety norms were brought to the notice of the ministers during the meetings,” said an official from the industries department.

Owner in critical condition

The condition of Natwarlal Patel, 55, owner of Ank Pharma, who suffered severe injuries in the blast on Saturday remained critical. Patel is admitted to a hospital in Mira Road, where he was operated upon for stomach, chest and abdominal injuries.

