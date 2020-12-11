Agitating farmers get ‘energy boosting’ food as mercury dips

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:52 IST

As the agitation against Centre’s three agriculture laws continues at the Singhu-Kundli and Tikri borders, farmers have been getting ‘energy boosting’ eatables like carrot pudding, almond ladoo, homemade mawa and other traditional food from volunteers and donors to brave the cold of December.

Dharmender Hooda, a resident of Rohtak, said they have been preparing carrot pudding from one quintal of milk everyday at Tikri border for the protesters. “During winter, most families in Haryana and Punjab prepare eatable from milk which help in boosting energy. Therefore, we have decided to provide the same facility to the protesting farmers here,” he added.

Amandeep Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana, said donors have been providing them almond, raisins, desi ghee and other items in quintals to prepare such recipes for farmers, who are protesting in the cold since last 16 days.

“Most donors remain anonymous and are providing us back up support. We have been giving mixed almond and raisin (a mixture of seven items) to the protesters. Due to the dip in temperature, young farmers have been taking care of the elderly. In the coming days, we will arrange heating facilities for them,” he added.

Two farmers, both from Haryana’s Fatehabad district, have provided a roti-making machine at the Singhu-Kundli border and a washing machine at Tikri border.

“We donated a washing machine because the elderly protesters were struggling to wash their clothes. We washed over 50 pair of clothes on Friday. Our volunteers prepare around 1,600-1,700 rotis per day. We have never seen such support in an agitation,” both the farmers said.

Haryana youths have also started providing carrot and orange juice to farmers at Tikri border. Besides, several protesters have set up solar charging panels, mobile toilets, blankets and fruits, medical facilities. Khalsa Aid India has installed foot and leg massaging machines for farmers and pictures of the same were shared on social media.