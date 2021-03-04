Home / Cities / Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, Sasikala says she will ‘stay away from politics’
Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, Sasikala says she will ‘stay away from politics’

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:42 AM IST
After being released from a Bengaluru prison following the completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.(PTI file photo)

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who was a close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said on Wednesday she will “stay away from politics”, an announcement that came amid buzz of her return to the party just weeks ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls. “I never wanted any position, title or power. I’ll always remain grateful to beloved cadre of Puracthi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader, as Jayalalithaa is addressed) and people of Tamil Nadu. I’ll keep away from politics and pray to my akka (sister) whom I’ve always worshipped and the almighty for Puratchi Thalaivi’s golden rule to continue,” she said.

“The cadre will have to strive hard to prevent the evil force of DMK from returning to power to ensure the golden rule of Amma continues,” Sasikala added. “I would like to continue my life, as I was executing the vision of Jayalalithaa,” she said.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following the completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating Sasikala in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls. The AIADMK, however, ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance.

After Sasikala’s announcement, BJP state president L Murugan welcomed the move, adding to her call that the DMK should be defeated.

