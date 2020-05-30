Ahmedabad couple tests Covid positive in Panchkula

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:18 IST

A software engineer couple in Kalka was the latest to test positive in Panchkula.

However, the duo will not be counted in the district tally, which remains 26, as the couple hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Of the 26 cases in Panchkula, 25 have been discharged, leaving one active case.

“The man and his wife, aged 30 and 24, respectively, reached Kalka following a death in their family here. They flew from Ahmedabad to Delhi and travelled by road to Kalka. The man was symptomatic when he reached the town and he gave samples on May 28. On Friday, their reports came positive,” a health official said.

The couple has been moved to the isolation ward of Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. As many as 50 family members have also been quarantined. Some random samples from among them will be collected on Saturday, he said.

On Thursday, a Panchkula resident was found positive in Faridabad. A resident of Sector 12, here, she had returned from the US. After testing positive in Faridabad on Thursday, she was admitted to the ESI hospital locally. As she is a Panchkula resident, she is the only active case from the district.

With 25 of total 26 patients recovering, Panchkula has a recovery rate of 96.15%.