Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.98 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 23.77 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 25.11 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 24.19 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 25.38 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 26.01 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 25.17 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 26.21 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds

