Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.98 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 18, 2024, is 23.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.98 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|23.77
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|25.11
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|24.19
|Broken clouds
|December 22, 2024
|25.38
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|26.01
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|25.17
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|26.21
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
