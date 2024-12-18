Menu Explore
Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.98 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 18, 2024, is 23.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.98 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 169.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:

Ahmedabad weather update on December 18, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on December 18, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202423.77Sky is clear
December 20, 202425.11Sky is clear
December 21, 202424.19Broken clouds
December 22, 202425.38Sky is clear
December 23, 202426.01Sky is clear
December 24, 202425.17Sky is clear
December 25, 202426.21Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.99 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru25.7 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On