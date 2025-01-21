Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on January 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on January 21, 2025, is 25.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.33 °C and 29.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 172.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 22, 2025
|25.19
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|26.84
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|26.21
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|26.39
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|26.88
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|27.45
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|28.09
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025
