Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 20, 2024 32.2 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 33.5 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 28.51 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 26.32 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 31.91 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 30.27 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on July 19, 2024, is 32.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 36.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 36.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ahmedabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

