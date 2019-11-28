Ailing woman dies as car gets stuck in traffic jam

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:44 IST

PRAYAGRAJ An ailing woman breathed her last in the car she was in, after the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam at a railway crossing on Thursday afternoon. The traffic jam on the Prayagraj-Banda highway was caused due to the closure of a railway crossing gate.

Brihaspati Devi, wife of Ram Lakhan Gupt and resident of Mau Khas tehsil of Chitrakoot district, was coming to Prayagraj city for treatment at a private hospital on Thursday morning. When the car reached Jasra railway crossing at 9am, the gate was closed.

This resulted in an acute traffic jam in the area in which the car carrying the ailing woman got stuck. A helpless Ram Lakhan Gupt appealed to people around to help him take his wife to hospital but by then it was too late.

Later, she was taken to a private hospital in Jasra area, where she was declared dead. Doctors at the private hospital claimed that she died of a cardiac arrest.

Caption : The deceased inside the car with her husband Ram Lakhan Gupt.