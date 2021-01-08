IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain
cities

Ajit Pawar asks officials to remain alert amid worries over new Covid-19 strain

PUNE Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to take extra precautions and stay alert amid
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 08:57 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to take extra precautions and stay alert amid the cases of new UK strain being reported in the city and the state.

Pawar on Friday took a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the city. Elected members and all the top bureaucrats were present for the meeting.

Pawar said, “It is good that the pandemic situation is in control in Pune city and overall district, but we should be alert as cases of the new strain are being reported.”

The elected member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat said that though the situation is under control, the administration must prepare for the worst.

“From the last few weeks, the administration has stopped updating to the media and common public about Covid-19,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.