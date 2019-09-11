Akansh Sen murder case: ‘CFSL report falsifies prosecution’s theory’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:36 IST

During the final arguments in Akansh Sen murder case, the defence stated that report of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, “falsifies” prosecution’s claim that Sen was “run over by car five times” as “no blood stains or tyre marks were found on the jeans of deceased.”

Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was allegedly killed after a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

Balraj Singh Randhawa — who was allegedly behind the wheel of the car that killed Sen after being instigated by another accused, Harmehtab Singh — is still absconding. Harmehtab was arrested on February 16, 2017.

Defence counsel NPS Waraich said, “Adamya Rathore (prosecution witness) told the court that he went to the accident spot with the police and handed over Sen’s blood-stained clothes. How did these clothes appear on the spot and who gave them to Adamya?”

Where are the upper body clothes ?

ASI Barinder Singh had told the court that he had received black jeans, boxers and shoes of the deceased.

“Where are the upper body clothes? Either, he was not wearing anything on the upper body in February’s winter or the clothes were withheld as it didn’t support the prosecution theory,” saidWaraich.

He said that even the clothes, jeans and boxer, which were handed over to the police “were planted”.

Waraich also questioned if material evidence — clothes of injured, witnesses, blood samples from Skoda and BMW car— were taken on February 9 evening, then why is the police entry done at 5.30am on February 10?

Waraich said “As per the CFSL report, there is not a spot of blood, no tyre marks, no DNA of the deceased on the jeans.This shows that the incident did not happen the way it is being showed.”

“The CFSL report contradicts and falsifies the theory of prosecution regarding Sen being run over by a car over five times,” he said adding, “had he been run over, would there be no marks?”

The CFSL report found blood stains on shoes and shorts “but there is no mention that it is Akansh’s blood,” he said

Waraich stressed, “The blood was taken by a police officer and fabricated (sprinkled) on witnesses’s clothes to ensure their presence on the spot.”

