Home / Cities / All India Ranking Super Series u12 tennis: Straight-set wins all around, but top seed goes the distance in girls’ QF

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:23 IST
Oumar Aga
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The All India Ranking Super Series Under-12 tennis tournament 2020, reached its quarter-final stage at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

The second seed in the girls’ category, Rishitha Reddy, bagged her third successive straight-sets victory of the tournament, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Princy Mandagalla.

The second seed will now face Pune’s Siya Prasade in the semi-final round on Thursday.

Prasade progressed to the final four after a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory over Disha Behera.

The other semifinal is also expected to be a cracker as top-seed Divya Ungrish from Delhi will face third-seed Aakruti Sonkusare from Solapur.

While Sonkusare waltzed into the semis with 6-2, 6-2 win over Sejal Bhutada, Ungrish had to play a three-setter to overcome her opponent in the quarter-final. The top-seed won with a final score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(1).

In the boys category, Pune’s Arnav Paparkar is yet to lose a single game as he enters the semis after yet another 6-0, 6-0 victory. Paparkar, who has already clinched a double crown in Mumbai last month has now registered three successive 6-0, 6-0, victories in the tournament, after he defeated Mannan Agarwal in the last eight.

The local boy now faces third seed Tanussh Ghildyal, who won 6-0, 6-4 against sixth seed Shaurya Bhardwaj in the semis.

Second seed Samarth Sahita nabbed a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory over Amogh Damle in the other quarterfinal of the day and set-up a semifinal tie with unseeded Hrishikesh Ramanathan.

Ramanathan advanced to the final four after a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Khushwin Jeffrey.

Girls singles

Semifinal 1

Divya Ungrish

Seed - 1

Hometown - Delhi

Age - 11

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 16

Sets lost - 1

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Forehand

I am training to work on my backhand strokes and hopefully, I will play a better game in the semis.

vs

Aakruti Sonkusare

Seed - 3

Hometown - Solapur

Age - 12

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 8

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Backhand

The quarter-final was pretty attacking with quite a few rallies. I am well prepared for the semis, but I feel I should work on my forehand.

Semifinal 2

Rishitha Reddy

Seed - 2

Hometown - Hyderabad

Age - 11

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 4

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Backhand

I take a very aggressive approach to every game and that has worked for me so far and I hope it works during the upcoming stages as well.

VS

Siya Prasade

Seed - 4

Hometown - Pune

Age - 11

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 7

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Backhand

I need to improve my service. I am satisfied with the backhand returns, but I have to work on my first serve ahead of the semi-final.

Boys singles

Semifinal 1

Arnav Paparkar

Seed - 1

Hometown - Pune

Age - 12

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 0

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Backhand

The only aim in my head right now is to win the tournament. Barring my second serve, I am completely happy with all the other aspects of my game.

VS

Tanussh Ghildyal

Seed - 3

Hometown - Bengaluru

Age - 12

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 18

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Forehand

My performance in the quarter-final was dismaying. I made too many mistakes but I managed to win. My aim now is to not commit silly errors in the semis.

Semifinal 2

Hrishikesh Ramanathan

Seed - Unseeded

Hometown - Mumbai

Age - 12

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 10

Sets lost - 0

Style - Left-handed

Preferred stroke - Forehand

I have had a good tournament so far. The quarter-final match was quite good. I hope I can work and improve my service before the next round.

VS

Samarth Sahita

Seed - 2

Hometown - Mumbai

Age - 11

Matches played - 3

Games lost - 4

Sets lost - 0

Style - Right-handed

Preferred stroke - Forehand

My shots were dipping quite early and I gave away easy points. I do not want to repeat the same mistake in the semis.

