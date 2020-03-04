All India Ranking Super Series u12 tennis: Straight-set wins all around, but top seed goes the distance in girls’ QF

All India Ranking Super Series u12 tennis: Straight-set wins all around, but top seed goes the distance in girls’ QFcities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:23 IST
PUNE The All India Ranking Super Series Under-12 tennis tournament 2020, reached its quarter-final stage at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.
The second seed in the girls’ category, Rishitha Reddy, bagged her third successive straight-sets victory of the tournament, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Princy Mandagalla.
The second seed will now face Pune’s Siya Prasade in the semi-final round on Thursday.
Prasade progressed to the final four after a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory over Disha Behera.
The other semifinal is also expected to be a cracker as top-seed Divya Ungrish from Delhi will face third-seed Aakruti Sonkusare from Solapur.
While Sonkusare waltzed into the semis with 6-2, 6-2 win over Sejal Bhutada, Ungrish had to play a three-setter to overcome her opponent in the quarter-final. The top-seed won with a final score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(1).
In the boys category, Pune’s Arnav Paparkar is yet to lose a single game as he enters the semis after yet another 6-0, 6-0 victory. Paparkar, who has already clinched a double crown in Mumbai last month has now registered three successive 6-0, 6-0, victories in the tournament, after he defeated Mannan Agarwal in the last eight.
The local boy now faces third seed Tanussh Ghildyal, who won 6-0, 6-4 against sixth seed Shaurya Bhardwaj in the semis.
Second seed Samarth Sahita nabbed a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory over Amogh Damle in the other quarterfinal of the day and set-up a semifinal tie with unseeded Hrishikesh Ramanathan.
Ramanathan advanced to the final four after a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Khushwin Jeffrey.
Girls singles
Semifinal 1
Divya Ungrish
Seed - 1
Hometown - Delhi
Age - 11
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 16
Sets lost - 1
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Forehand
I am training to work on my backhand strokes and hopefully, I will play a better game in the semis.
vs
Aakruti Sonkusare
Seed - 3
Hometown - Solapur
Age - 12
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 8
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Backhand
The quarter-final was pretty attacking with quite a few rallies. I am well prepared for the semis, but I feel I should work on my forehand.
Semifinal 2
Rishitha Reddy
Seed - 2
Hometown - Hyderabad
Age - 11
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 4
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Backhand
I take a very aggressive approach to every game and that has worked for me so far and I hope it works during the upcoming stages as well.
VS
Siya Prasade
Seed - 4
Hometown - Pune
Age - 11
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 7
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Backhand
I need to improve my service. I am satisfied with the backhand returns, but I have to work on my first serve ahead of the semi-final.
Boys singles
Semifinal 1
Arnav Paparkar
Seed - 1
Hometown - Pune
Age - 12
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 0
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Backhand
The only aim in my head right now is to win the tournament. Barring my second serve, I am completely happy with all the other aspects of my game.
VS
Tanussh Ghildyal
Seed - 3
Hometown - Bengaluru
Age - 12
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 18
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Forehand
My performance in the quarter-final was dismaying. I made too many mistakes but I managed to win. My aim now is to not commit silly errors in the semis.
Semifinal 2
Hrishikesh Ramanathan
Seed - Unseeded
Hometown - Mumbai
Age - 12
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 10
Sets lost - 0
Style - Left-handed
Preferred stroke - Forehand
I have had a good tournament so far. The quarter-final match was quite good. I hope I can work and improve my service before the next round.
VS
Samarth Sahita
Seed - 2
Hometown - Mumbai
Age - 11
Matches played - 3
Games lost - 4
Sets lost - 0
Style - Right-handed
Preferred stroke - Forehand
My shots were dipping quite early and I gave away easy points. I do not want to repeat the same mistake in the semis.