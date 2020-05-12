e-paper
All states told to allow opening of clinics and labs: Centre to Punjab and Haryana HC

The information in this regard was submitted by additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 00:02 IST
All states have been asked to allow opening of health clinics and labs and unhindered movement of health professionals, the Centre on Monday told Punjab and Haryana high court.

The information in this regard was submitted by additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL).

Jain referred to a letter written by home secretary Ajay Bhalla on May 11, in which states were told that field officials should allow movement of health professionals, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers, and ensure that all private clinics, nursing homes and labs resume their work. Health workers’ intersate movement too should be facilitated, the Centre’s letter says.

The PIL was filed by a lawyer, Ferry Sofat, who had contended that although the government and some private hospitals are equipped to treat the Covid-19 patients, those suffering from other serious ailments/diseases are not being extended the necessary medical assistance. The state government too had denied the claims in the petition.

The Centre’s communication underlines that the services of health staff is very crucial for immunisation programme and handling of vector-borne disease, other seasonal diseases and meeting other non-covid emergencies. Any restriction could lead to severe constraints in rendering Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 duties, it adds. The PIL was disposed of in view of statements from Centre and Punjab government.

