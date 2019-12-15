e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Amateurs behind the lens display their favourite shot in Thane exhibition

Dec 15, 2019 01:25 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Thane Around 90 amateur photographers from across Thane participated in a three-day photo exhibition at Kala Bhavan that started on Friday.

Photographers from 14 years to 55 years displayed their work in the exhibition, Aarambh.

Kasturi Kuvlekar’s photos are among the 600 photographs displayed.

The 14-year-old is excited to be part of the exhibition.

“My parents are also into photography so learnt photography from a young age. I could easily understand a frame and a shot. For the past three years, I have been part of exhibitions and I have developed a keen interest in wildlife photography,” she said.

Kuvlekar proudly shows the photos she took at Bandhavgarh. Her favourite shot is the one taken of a tigress with her cub.

“We regularly conduct photography workshops. These exhibitions help build confidence among amateurs and they get a platform to exhibit,” said Swapnil Pawar, founder of Ranvata, which organised the exhibition.

Satyajit Shah, 55, was introduced to photography five years ago. “I enjoy watching and capturing animals. Among the six photographs that are exhibited, I like the pictures of monkeys taken at Chikaldhara in Nagpur,” said Shah.

School students from Thane visited the exhibition. “It was a wonderful experience, a small session on photography was also conducted and we learn a lot,” said Anupriya Das, Class 9 student of TMC school.

