e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala MC elections: BJP receives 80 applications for 20 wards, six for mayor seat

Ambala MC elections: BJP receives 80 applications for 20 wards, six for mayor seat

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:17 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

Former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in-charge of Ambala municipality elections Subhash Barala held a meeting of the party workers at a private school here on Wednesday.

Workers said BJP had received nearly 80 applications for 20 wards and six women had applied for the mayoral seat in the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections.

This was the first such gathering chaired by Barala, who was made the Ambala in-charge last month ahead of the scheduled polls, and was attended by city MLA Aseem Goel, district president Rajesh Batoura, former district president Jagmohan Kumar and other office-bearers.

Batoura, who took the responsibility in August and will face his first elections as district president, said that he had received nearly 80 names for 20 wards.

“The party has appointed me to receive applications for wards and Barala for the mayor seat. Baralaji has instructed the participants of the meeting to start working in their booths and we’ll soon declare ward-wise candidates,” he said.

‘Coalition between BJP, JJP likely’

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Barala said that there could be a coalition between BJP and JJP for the elections and farmers were satisfied with their party as they were able to sell their crops at the best possible prices. “The state election commission will hold a press conference on Thursday, so we can expect the dates to be declared. I have received six applications for the mayor seat (reserved for women),” he said.

On the farmers’ stir, he replied, “Farmers are not happy on a particular issue that will be soon resolved, but they are overall satisfied with the party.”

State election commissioner Dr Dalip Singh will address a press conference regarding elections of the civic bodies of Ambala, Panchkula, Sonepat and some other municipalities at 12.30pm on Thursday, where he is expected to declare the dates.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma has appointed SDM (Ambala city) Sachin Gupta as the nodal officer for the polls. “Gupta has been given the responsibility in the absence of additional deputy commissioner Preeti, who tested positive for coronavirus last month. The final list of all voters under the MC has also been prepared,” Sharma said in a statement.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In