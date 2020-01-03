Ambedkar memorial will be completed by April 2022, says Ajit Pawar

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:17 IST

Deputy chief minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the construction work of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial will be completed by April 2022.

All the required permissions for the project will be provided by January, said the DCM after visiting Indu Mills, where the memorial is set to come up.

On Thursday, Pawar reviewed the work of the memorial at Indu Mills. Before that, he visited Chaityabhoomi, where Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, was cremated.

“The memorial will be a grand structure and it will also be a green building. All the permissions required currently are related to the state government. We will discuss the matter in the state cabinet and all the permissions required to start the work will be provided in this month,” Pawar said, adding that the construction will be finished by April 14, 2022.

“The state government will ensure that funds do not become an issue for the memorial work,” Pawar said.

The DCM also said that the state government will provide subsidy for the Shiv Bhojan scheme, under which meals will be provided to the needy for ₹10. “The scheme will be started at 50 places across the state. Big districts will have multiple centres where Shiv Bhojan will be provided to the poor. Providing a nutritious diet for ₹10 is impossible and hence, the state government will provide subsidy for the scheme,” Pawar said.