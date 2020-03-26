Ambernath man kills wife over a dispute, throws body in nullah

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:06 IST

A man murdered his 38-year-old wife over a petty dispute in Ambernath on March 19. The police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

He killed his wife by hitting her head with a stone and then threw her body in Waldhuni nullah. “On March 19, the couple had a fight. Manoj Yadav, 31, is from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, who had come to meet his wife, Rekha, who lived at Phansipada in Ambernath,” said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath.

“The accused murdered his wife over a petty dispute. After hitting her head with a big stone, he burnt her body and threw in Waldhuni nullah in Ambernath,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.